Russian strike on Lviv: casualties increase — photos of damage

A destroyed high-rise building in Lviv. Photo: t.me/zinkevich_igor

The number of casualties has risen following a combined Russian attack on Lviv overnight on August 21. Strikes were recorded in multiple locations across the city.

The consequences were reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram.

The number of injured in Lviv has risen

Another casualty from the Russian attack has been reported. According to Sadovyi, a 38-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

"A 38-year-old woman is at St. Panteleimon Hospital. She has a superficial chest wound, hematomas, and a lung contusion. Her condition is moderate, and she is undergoing examination," the mayor reported.

As of 8:40 a.m., three people are known to have been wounded and one person has died.

The State Emergency Service is assisting the victims. Photo: t.me/dsns_telegram

Consequences of the strike in Lviv. Photo: t.me/dsns_telegram

According to a comment to Suspilne by Lviv’s First Deputy Mayor Andriy Moskalenko, the hits were recorded in the Zalyznychnnyi district of the city.

"A total of 26 houses were damaged. This is actually the third attack on the same houses in a year. There was one on September 4 in this area — Mikhnovskikh, Olena Stepanivna. About a month ago — the second. And this morning, the third attack took place. One kindergarten was also damaged. More than 150 windows were broken. Ten roofs were destroyed. We are currently working at the site of the attack. A commission from the Technical Emergency and Civil Protection Service will be formed. We will make the necessary decisions regarding resettlement, assistance, and the broken windows and roofs. Our goal is to help residents return to their homes as quickly as possible," he said.

Fire caused by Russian shelling. Photo: t.me/dsns_telegram

State Emergency Service at the scene of the strike. Photo: t.me/dsns_telegram

