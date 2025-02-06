The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska celebrates her birthday — greetings from Lviv

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. Photo: instagram.com/olenazelenska_official

On February 6, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, celebrates her birthday. For five years now, she has been not only the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but also one of the most influential women in Ukraine. On this day, Ukrainians express their wishes, gratitude, and support for the First Lady, who is actively involved in social, humanitarian, and international initiatives.

Novyny.LIVE asked people on the streets what they would like to wish the First Lady of Ukraine.

Olena Zelenska’s birthday

The majority of respondents understand how difficult the role of the First Lady is in times of war. They wish her peace, strength, and inspiration for further work.

Wishes for Olena Zelenska in Lviv

Peace, health, beauty

Patience and victories

Inspiration

More time for Ukrainians

Happiness and love

As a reminder, on February 6, Olena Zelenska turned 47. To mark the occasion, we have prepared interesting facts from the First Lady’s biography.

