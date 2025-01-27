Ми в соцмережах:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Львів arrow Holocaust victims commemorated in Lviv — photo report arrow

Holocaust victims commemorated in Lviv — photo report

27 January 2025 14:00
Marta Baidaka - journalist
Marta Baidaka
journalist
Holocaust victims commemorated in Lviv — photo report
Holocaust victims commemorated in Lviv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Marta Baidaka
Marta Baidaka - journalist
Marta Baidaka
journalist

Every year on January 27, the International Community commemorates the Holocaust victims. The Nazis murdered millions of people because of their nationality or worldview. Today, Lviv also commemorated the memory of the innocent victims.

It was reported by the journalist of Novyny.LIVE Marta Baidaka.

Holocaust victims commemorated in Lviv

Caring people gathered in Lviv at memorial sites to commemorate the people killed by the Nazis. Prayers were held for the repose of their souls, and flowers were laid on the square near the monument to the victims of the Lviv ghetto.

У Львові вшанували пам'ять жертв Голокосту
The square near the monument to the victims of the Lviv ghetto. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Marta Baidaka
У Львові вшанували пам'ять жертв Голокосту
Tablets with information about the victims of the Holocaust. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Marta Baidaka
У Львові вшанували пам'ять жертв Голокосту
People who came to commemorate the victims. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Marta Baidaka
У Львові вшанували пам'ять жертв Голокосту
Participants of the event to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Marta Baidaka
У Львові вшанували пам'ять жертв Голокосту
Prayer at the place of commemoration of the innocent victims. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Marta Baidaka
У Львові вшанували пам'ять жертв Голокосту
People at the monument to the victims of the Holocaust. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Marta Baidaka

As a reminder, today we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liquidation of the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz, which was located in Poland. In honor of this, a number of events will be held there, and world leaders have been invited.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has also arrived in Poland today to commemorate the victims of the Nazis.

We also talked about how the world commemorates the Holocaust victims. The Nazis killed millions of innocent people, including in Ukraine.

Львів Holocaust victims memory Holocaust Remembrance Day

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

19:07 Venislavskyi answers whether the war will end in the near future

19:03 Passenger plane caught fire in South Korea, injured — photos

18:42 NATO confirms Russia's attempt to assassinate Rheinmetall's CEO

18:30 Famous Ukrainian sportsman got an Order for feat in Kursk region

18:12 The 3rd SABr reacted to the Centuria organization scandal

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

17:57 What happened to the oldest crypto exchange in Ukraine

17:43 Zelenskyy called Netanyahu — what they talked about

15:56 Poland prevents blockade of its border with Ukraine — details

15:12 Serbian Prime Minister resigned — what the reason was

14:48 What does the new package of sanctions against Russia include

19:07 Venislavskyi answers whether the war will end in the near future

19:03 Passenger plane caught fire in South Korea, injured — photos

18:42 NATO confirms Russia's attempt to assassinate Rheinmetall's CEO

18:30 Famous Ukrainian sportsman got an Order for feat in Kursk region

18:12 The 3rd SABr reacted to the Centuria organization scandal

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

17:57 What happened to the oldest crypto exchange in Ukraine

17:43 Zelenskyy called Netanyahu — what they talked about

15:56 Poland prevents blockade of its border with Ukraine — details

15:12 Serbian Prime Minister resigned — what the reason was

14:48 What does the new package of sanctions against Russia include

07:40 How war and aid will change in Ukraine under Trump

31 December 2024

08:17 Christmas markets in Germany — where it's cheaper and more fun

06:28 Ohmatdyt, HPP, and an intercontinental missile — 2024's tragedies

19 November 2024
Exclusive

21:17 1000 days of the war in Lviv — facts of aid

08:16 1000 days of war — how many journalists died from Russian terror

15 November 2024
Exclusive

06:37 Ukraine without US help — will assets be transferred on time?

14 November 2024

17:43 New rules of war — what Trump's victory will change for Ukraine

5 November 2024

06:03 How the US presidential election system works

24 October 2024
News with video

06:16 Back to nuclear status — can Ukraine create its own weapons

21 October 2024

23:41 US soldier on why he fights for Ukraine

Top news

All News Articles Video

16:03 Forget about highlighting — a new trend in hair coloring

21 January 2025

13:01 Usyk will fight in 2025 — time and opponent are known

16:04 Rejuvenating haircuts — the best options for women 50+

17 January 2025

19:44 Winter 2025 soap nails — the main manicure trend

16:05 A haircut that suits everyone and always looks perfect

06:02 When to charge your smartphone — the ideal battery percentage

24 January 2025

16:01 Vintage hairstyle is back — stylish trend for 2025

21 January 2025

22:0076 people died in the fire in Turkey — Zelenskyy reacted

24 January 2025

11:19 Joggers — easily styled, most comfortable winter pants

22 January 2025

11:16 The most fashionable skirts of 2025 — what to choose