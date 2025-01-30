Righteous Among the Nations — two families in Lviv got the title

The award ceremony. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On Thursday, January 30, two more families who saved Jews during World War II were awarded in Lviv. They were given the honorary title of "Righteous Among the Nations" by the Israeli Yad Vashem Memorial Center.

Who got the title

Veronika Festryga received one of the awards. She said that her great-great-grandmother Kateryna saved a 9-year-old Jewish girl. Later, the girl changed her name and moved to Israel. Later, she wrote her memoirs about those times.

"For me, this award is an opportunity to touch my past, my family. It is a motivation and a reminder of humanity," Veronika says.

Veronika Festryga during the award ceremony. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky noted that there are officially more than 2,700 Righteous Among the Nations in Ukraine, but in reality, there are many more.

"Unfortunately, we do not know all the facts. But we are constantly looking for new information. And every year we find new families of the Righteous Among the Nations," the Ambassador added.

