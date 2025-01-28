Ukraine’s first UNESCO Hub was opened in Lviv

Andrii Sybiha at the meeting. Photo: social network X

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, met with a number of high-ranking officials from the EU in Lviv. Today, on January 28, Ukraine’s first UNESCO Hub will be opened in Lviv.

Andrii Sybiha reported it on the social network X.

European officials arrived in Lviv

Andrii Sybiha reported that the meeting on the opening of the unique UNESCO Hub in Ukraine would be held at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

Andrii Sybiha’s message. Photo: screenshot

"Glad to start the working day in my alma mater, the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, and meet with its leadership and students. Today in Lviv, together with Mykola Tochytskyi we will welcome high guests José Manuel Albares and Audrey Azoulay," Andrii Sybiha wrote.

Andrii Sybiha welcomes high-ranking officials. Photo: X

Meeting with high-ranking officials in Lviv. Photo: X

Andrii Sybiha noted that the meeting in Lviv will be attended by Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, and Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

As a reminder, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi recently reported when the construction of the Heroes Memorial would begin in the city.

The Mayor also spoke about when the airport would start operating.